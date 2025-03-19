Omnicom-Interpublic merger secures shareholder approval, set to close in late 2025

Omnicom and Interpublic shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed merger between the two global marketing and communications firms. The approval marks a milestone in the process, with the transaction expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions.
Upon completion of the stock-for-stock transaction, Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they hold. Following the merger, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined entity, while Interpublic shareholders will hold 39.4% on a fully diluted basis.
John Wren, chairman and CEO of Omnicom, expressed confidence in the approval, highlighting the strategic value of the merger. “This milestone reflects the strong support from our stockholders, reinforcing the potential of this transaction to enhance services, innovation, and value for clients and employees alike,” Wren stated.
Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky also welcomed the outcome, noting the significant opportunities created by the merger. “The overwhelming approval underscores the confidence our stockholders have in the future of a unified organisation that will drive industry-leading solutions and sustained shareholder value,” Krakowsky said.
The final voting results from each company’s special meeting will be submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through separate Current Reports on Form 8-K. The merger aims to consolidate resources and expertise across both firms, strengthening their position in the marketing and advertising industry.