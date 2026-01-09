Omnicom introduces updated Omni marketing platform

Omnicom has unveiled a new version of Omni, its marketing intelligence platform, aimed at bringing data, technology and teams onto a single operating system across the agency’s global network.
The updated platform integrates the agency’s connected capabilities, data and artificial intelligence tools, following its recent acquisition of Interpublic assets, including Acxiom, Flywheel Commerce Cloud and Interact. The changes are intended to link strategy, execution and performance across marketing, media and commerce operations.
According to the agency, the new Omni platform combines identity and data infrastructure covering 2.6 billion verified IDs and trillions of data signals, along with media and commerce buying power of $73.5 billion annually. It also includes creative and content production tools and autonomous AI systems designed to support planning, buying and measurement.
Duncan Painter, CEO of Omni, said, “Omni connects the full breadth of modern marketing, audience insight, creativity, media, and commerce into a single, open, and adaptive platform with the clearest view of consumer identity across the entire marketing ecosystem. But its power comes to life through our people. Omni is built to support strategists, creatives, analysts, investment managers, media and commerce traders, and client leaders in doing their best work, not to replace their judgment or imagination.”
Omni is designed to integrate with clients’ existing marketing technology systems and allow flexibility across regions and sectors.
John Wren, chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Group, added, “Omnicom’s competitive advantage comes from our unmatched Connected Capabilities, and Omni takes them to an entirely new level. Our Capabilities will do their best work when they operate on a unified, intelligent platform that breaks down silos, unites teams and systems, and enables them to achieve unprecedented precision and speed. By connecting every element of marketing and sales, from audience insight to sales activation, Omni empowers brands to deliver measurable growth with greater impact.”