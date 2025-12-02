Omnicom Media names Amardeep Singh as COO

Omnicom Media on Tuesday announced Amardeep Singh as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Omnicom in India. It announced its India leadership team as part of the integration of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and IPG’s Mediabrands across the Asia-Pacific region.
Singh’s appointment follows a long career in digital and media services. Before the transition, he was Group CEO of IPG Mediabrands India beginning January 2025. He spent nearly two decades at Interactive Avenues, serving as co-founder and CEO from 2009 to 2024, and earlier as co-founder and vice president from 2006 to 2009.
Prior to that, Singh was vice president at Mediaturf Worldwide for almost six years. He began his career with the Times Group as a senior officer from 1996 to 1998, later working at India Today as an assistant manager and at Rediff.com as an account manager.