Omnicom Media Group India appoints Rabe Iyer as Chief Media Officer

Omnicom Media Group India has announced the appointment of Rabe Iyer as its Chief Media Officer. With over two decades of experience across the media and agency ecosystem, Iyer holds extensive knowledge and experience in driving growth and working with brands to deliver strong, strategic outcomes.
In his new role, he will don the hat of a multi-disciplinary practitioner, responsible for orchestrating and bringing together OMG’s products, services and capabilities across the board to accelerate growth for the agency and its roster of clients. He will be based out of the Gurgaon office and will report to Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India.
“We are very excited to welcome Rabe to the network,” said Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India. “He is a formidable force in our industry and someone who leads with heart and has a keen understanding of what clients are looking for from their partners in today's complex media and consumer landscape. With Rabe bolstering our bench strength at the leadership level and his track record of executional excellence, we are positioned to help drive exponential business results for our clients and fortify the strength of our go-to-market offer.
Speaking on his appointment, Rabe Iyer said, “OMG India's ethos is rooted in the promise of simplifying the complex and I'm excited to be working alongside an incredible team to bring this vision to life. I look forward to leveraging the organisation's capabilities and offerings, underpinned by Omnicom's open operating system - Omni, to orchestrate successful outcomes.”