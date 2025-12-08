Omnicom Media and Samba TV bring smart TV data to India

Samba TV and Omnicom Media have announced a strategic research and development partnership to bring Smart TV data capabilities to India's rapidly evolving media landscape. This first-to-market initiative integrates Samba's comprehensive viewership intelligence into Omnicom's media planning, measurement, and activation solutions to solve the premiumization challenge of today.
The collaboration has led to active test projects with client campaigns running throughout the year and addresses the increasing need for granular measurement, cross-platform insights, and performance optimisation.
Major tier-1 advertisers have already elected to participate in field trials, underscoring the market demand for advanced data-driven media solutions in one of the world's fastest-growing advertising markets while bringing unparalleled transparency to the media industry in India.
The partnership leverages Samba TV's ACR data infrastructure, which captures viewership patterns across millions of smart TVs, to provide Omnicom's clients with unprecedented insights into audience behaviour, campaign performance, and media effectiveness.
By combining Samba's data capabilities with Omnicom's market-leading planning and activation platform, Omni. The collaboration has set new standards for data-driven advertising in the Indian market.