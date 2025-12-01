Omnicom names new leadership team after IPG acquisition

Omnicom has announced its executive structure following the completion of its acquisition of Interpublic Group on November 26, 2025, creating what the agency says is a unified global marketing and sales organisation.
The agency appointed Florian Adamski as CEO of Omnicom Media; Chris Foster as CEO of Omnicom Public Relations; Sergio Lopez as CEO of Omnicom Production; Duncan Painter as CEO of Omni and Flywheel Commerce Network; Troy Ruhanen as CEO of Omnicom Advertising; and Michael Larson as CEO of Diversified Agency Services.
Additional division heads reporting under Larson include Dana Maiman, CEO of Omnicom Health; Mark O’Brien, CEO of Omnicom Branding; and Luke Taylor, CEO of Omnicom Precision Marketing.
The combined agency brings together media, advertising, PR, production, commerce and precision-marketing agencies under a single structure. Omnicom said its capabilities will be connected through Omni, the company’s data and intelligence platform, and through Acxiom’s identity products.
Omnicom’s enterprise-wide client leadership will be led by Jacki Kelley, Chief Client & Business Officer, and Andrea Lennon, Client Experience Officer. A Global Growth Team led by George Manas, Chief Growth and Solutions Officer, will oversee new business efforts. Manas will step down from leading OMD Worldwide on February 1, 2026.
As previously announced, John Wren continues as chairman and CEO, with Phil Angelastro as CFO and Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm serving as co-presidents and COOs.
John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom, said, “The expertise and dedication of our leadership team and the promise of our Connected Capabilities make us uniquely positioned to turn this moment into a catalyst for intelligent growth, for our people, our clients and our shareholders. I am proud to welcome the people, agencies and clients of Interpublic to Omnicom and create a global community of the best and brightest professionals in the industry, all of whom will have access to the most advanced AI tools and Omni, our advanced intelligence platform. Together, we will be the go-to company that shapes how brands grow, people connect and culture evolves.”
Omnicom said it has been coordinating with clients to ensure a smooth transition and plans to highlight its combined approach at several upcoming events. The agency will unveil the next generation of Omni at CES 2026 in January and will provide updates on integration and synergies during its February year-end earnings call. An investor day will follow, with further details to be announced.
The agency increased its dividend to $0.80 per share on November 26, reflecting what it described as confidence in its cash generation and expected synergies.