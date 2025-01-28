Omnicom opens Hyderabad facility to strengthen India operations

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has expanded its 'Global Solutions Centers of Excellence' with the opening of a campus in Hyderabad. This follows Omnicom's opening of campuses in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram in April 2024. The ongoing investment in India highlights the company's strategy to expand its presence in the rapidly growing market.
The Hyderabad campus will accommodate the company's global footprint and client solutions capabilities. With experience in areas such as media, technology, digital commerce, marketing science, market research, creative services and business support services, the Global Solutions Centers will support its agencies around the world, driving more value and efficiencies for our clients.
Omnicom's four India campuses feature newly designed offices that foster collaborative work environments. With over 5,500 professionals across fields such as media, data and analytics, creative, digital commerce, marketing technology, and artificial intelligence, these centers aim to support Omnicom agencies globally, focusing on delivering value and efficiency for clients.
Vishal Srivastava, CEO of Annalect India and Omnicom Global Solutions, emphasises, “Our integration into the new center of excellence underscores Omnicom’s unwavering commitment to harnessing top-tier talent and pioneering global solutions to deliver exceptional client services. This state-of-the-art collaboration hub is where brilliant minds will continue to converge to revolutionize the marketing landscape, driving innovation and excellence at every turn.”
Gaurav Mathur, CEO Credera India GDC, said, "Omnicom’s expansion in Hyderabad highlights India’s unmatched talent and innovation potential. At Credera India, we are proud to connect advanced technologies and creative excellence to deliver transformative solutions for our global network. Hyderabad’s dynamic ecosystem and skilled workforce will further strengthen our ability to drive unparalleled value and impact for clients worldwide."