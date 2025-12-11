Omnicom’s Chief Content Officer Shailja Verghese steps down

Omnicom Media Group India’s Chief Content Officer, Shailja Verghese, has resigned from the organisation at a time when the network is navigating a major structural realignment following Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG. While her departure comes during the transition phase, reports indicated it is not linked to the consolidation process. Details of her next move remain undisclosed.
A seasoned media and content strategist with nearly two decades of experience, Verghese, professionally known as Shailja Saraswati Varghese, has held leadership roles across Zee5, Wavemaker SEA, National Geographic Channels, Discovery Communications, UTV Network and multiple content agencies across the Asia-Pacific region. Her work spans cross-platform storytelling, digital strategy, branded content and performance-focused content solutions.
She joined Omnicom Media Group India in 2021 as Head of Content and later took charge as Chief Content Officer, leading the integration of the group’s content capabilities under a unified practice, OMG Content, which services brands across OMD, PHD and other group agencies.
Beyond her role at OMG, Verghese has been active in industry forums, serving on juries at the Cannes Entertainment Festival and contributing to advisory panels at the Content Marketing Summit APAC. She is also a podcast host and mindfulness trainer, reflecting her broader engagement with media, creativity and personal development.