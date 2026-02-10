ON PURPOSE Consulting onboards Zacharia James and Rishi Seth as strategic investors

ON PURPOSE Consulting has received a strategic investment from communications professionals Zacharia James and Rishi Seth.
The investment is aimed at strengthening leadership and supporting the firm’s expansion. James and Seth each have more than three decades of experience in communications and have held senior roles at firms including BCW Global, Six Degrees PR, Alphabet Consulting and Text 100.
Most recently, both joined The PRactice as strategic investors.
Commenting on the development, Girish Balachandran, founder of ON PURPOSE, said, “The decision of professionals of Zach and Rishi’s calibre to join us is a strong endorsement of our model and vision. Their deep experience across corporate communications, public affairs, and technology PR complements our focus on social impact. Their partnership will be invaluable in scaling our capabilities and client solutions.”
Zacharia James said, “Purpose-led communications is no longer a niche, it sits at the centre of reputation, regulation, talent, and long-term business value. Our recent investment in ON PURPOSE is a bet on building a model where impact is measurable, growth is predictable, and storytelling is built for a world shaped by AI, platforms, and rising accountability from stakeholders. Our investment in ON PURPOSE and The PRactice together creates access, learning, and capability exchange between the two firms. This is about building something that lasts beyond individuals.”
Rishi Seth added, “Girish and his team have built a fantastic brand addressing social change communications, driven by the need for sustainability, equality and transparency. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at ON PURPOSE to strengthen its operational and service capabilities to drive growth.”
The investment establishes a strategic association between ON PURPOSE and The PRactice, while both firms will continue to operate independently. The arrangement allows for selective collaboration and shared learning without changes to day-to-day operations or client relationships.
The investment is expected to support its work in social change communications and its engagement with corporate clients.