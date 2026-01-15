ON PURPOSE secures PR and communications mandate for India Mental Health Alliance

ON PURPOSE has been appointed communications partner for the India Mental Health Alliance (IMHA), a not-for-profit organisation founded by Vasvi and Ashish Bharat Ram in collaboration with Children First and AMAHA.
Under the partnership, the agency will handle the brand’s media relations and strategic communications. The agency will support outreach around the brand’s initiatives and events and work to raise the organisation’s public profile.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Girish Balachandran, founder and managing director at ON PURPOSE, said, “We’re proud to partner with IMHA at this formative stage in their journey to create a more equitable and capable mental health ecosystem in India. At ON PURPOSE, we believe that changing the conversation is the first step to driving systemic change, and IMHA’s commitment to collaboration and capacity-building makes this a deeply meaningful association for us.”
Talking about the partnership, Karan Malik, Executive Director, Kai India Mental Health Forum IMHA, added, “At IMHA, we think that mental health care has to be inclusive, reflective, and sensitive to the various realities of India. By collaborating with ON PURPOSE, we will be able to broaden this discussion, make sure that our collaborations and programs reach more people, and encourage collective action for improved mental health.”