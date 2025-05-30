ON PURPOSE secures communications mandates from Sat Leo Labs, Quest Alliance & KHPT

Creative communications consultancy ON PURPOSE has added four new clients to its Bengaluru portfolio this month, strengthening its focus on public interest sectors such as health tech, education, climate innovation, and public health.
The consultancy will support communications efforts for Sat Leo Labs, Quest Alliance, the Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT), and a fourth organisation in the health tech sector.
Sat Leo Labs is a space-tech firm working on sustainable satellite technologies and climate observation systems. Quest Alliance is a non-profit focused on digital education and skills training, particularly for underserved communities. KHPT operates in public health, with programmes addressing tuberculosis, adolescent and maternal health, and primary care through research-driven and collaborative approaches.
The fourth client, yet to be publicly named, works in health technology.
The new mandates include developing communications strategies aimed at visibility, engagement, and narrative-building for each organisation’s initiatives.
Commenting on the expansion, Girish Balachandran, Founder and Managing Director at ON PURPOSE, said: “It’s exciting to witness the growing energy at the intersection of technology and social innovation in Bengaluru. These new partnerships across health tech, space innovation, education, and public health are a testament to the relevance of purpose-led communications today. We’re proud to be chosen as the partner of choice for organisations tackling some of India’s most complex challenges and are committed to amplifying their work to create a deeper impact.”