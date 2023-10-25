ONDC appoints Rachita Gupta as Vice President Communications

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, announced its leadership appointment of Rachita Gupta as Vice President of Communications. In her current role, Rachita is entrusted with leading the Communications function with a clear mandate to build the brand of ONDC and drive leads for network expansion.
A marketing professional, equipped with an MBA from IMT, Ghaziabad, and an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University, Rachita comes with two decades of multi-industry experience in marketing, digital marketing, brand communications, sales strategy, and strategic alliances across varied sectors.
She has a background working with companies such as Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Pearson Education, and Idea Cellular. In her previous role at Tech Mahindra, Rachita spearheaded global marketing efforts for Emerging Technologies, covering pivotal areas such as Data Analytics, AI, Gen AI, Metaverse, Cybersecurity, and SaaS.
T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said “We are delighted to have Rachita onboard. Her extensive experience combined with proven strategic acumen makes her an invaluable asset in driving our next growth phase. ONDC is confident that Rachita Gupta's expertise, innovative approach, and profound understanding of many industries will play a pivotal role towards the Network’s success in future”.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Rachita Gupta, VP — Communications said, “ONDC is a pioneering initiative with immense impact potential and I am excited to be a part of this Network, particularly at a juncture where it is set to transform the entire e-commerce ecosystem. ONDC’s vision to create a no-barrier, open network through innovation, technology, and a customer-centric approach perfectly resonates with my own values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive excellence at every phase of the Network’s growth and expansion.”