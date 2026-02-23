ONE Asia Creative Awards and AD ADDICT launch inaugural APAC Creative Index 2026

ONE Asia Creative Awards and AD ADDICT have released the inaugural APAC Creative Index 2026, a report that compiles award data from 2025 to assess creative performance across 22 Asia-Pacific markets.
The report draws on results from global and regional award shows, including The One Show, ONE Asia, ADFEST, Cannes Lions, D&AD and Spikes Asia. The index is based on a transparent data framework using award results from these shows.
The APAC Creative Index 2026 is divided into five sections: performance rankings of campaigns, agencies and brands; spotlights on selected award-winning work; industry signals drawn from winning entries; forecasts based on expert perspectives; and practical frameworks for creative development.
Among its findings, the report identifies eight ‘Signals’ from 2025’s winning work that it says are expected to shape the coming year. These include a focus on emotion in an AI-driven environment, increased emphasis on transparency, reinterpretation of cultural heritage in contemporary formats, and purpose-led initiatives.
Ogilvy Singapore was ranked as the top-performing agency, followed by Dentsu Tokyo. Vaseline in Singapore was named the highest-performing brand, followed by South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company.
Speaking on the report, Tay Guan Hin, APAC Regional Director, The One Club for Creativity, said, “Some awards programs publish their own insight reports based on results in their show only. Instead, we stepped back and looked at the bigger picture, and connected the dots across a range of top shows to understand what the work is really doing, why it’s winning, and the kind of impact it’s having across different stages and juries. When you look at the patterns and signals behind those ideas, you don’t just explain the past. You begin to see what’s coming next.”
Pongpiti Phasukyud, Founder & CEO, AD ADDICT, added, “We want this report to act like a creative compass. Something that helps the industry navigate performance, spot emerging trends, and keep sight of its North Star. By combining data with the perspectives of people who are actually making the work, judging it, and building brands every day, the direction becomes clearer. You start to see what’s holding steady and what’s shifting course, which makes it easier for agencies and brands to plot their next move.”
ONE Asia is part of the global nonprofit One Club for Creativity. AD ADDICT is an online media platform focused on advertising and marketing in Thailand.