One Health Assist appoints Divya Dixit as Chief Growth Officer

One Health Assist announced the appointment of Divya Dixit as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Dixit will be responsible for leading the organisation’s growth initiatives, and driving revenue generation through strategic partnerships and multi-channel marketing efforts, both in domestic and international markets.
With more than 25 years of experience in growth marketing, digital transformation, and business expansion, Dixit has previously worked with organisations such as Alt Balaji, ZEE5, Saregama, Tata Docomo, Star TV, UTV, Sony Entertainment, and Barista Coffee.
As the CGO, Dixit's mandate will focus on driving business-to-consumer revenue for the brand and strategic business collaborations as well as focus on wellness and e-commerce divisions. Her role will encompass creating and executing growth-driven strategies that expand the company’s footprint in India as well as International Markets, ensuring the brand's continued upward trajectory.
Davinder Bhasin, Founder of One Health Assist, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Divya onboard as our Chief Growth Officer. Her exceptional portfolio in scaling companies through growth as well as strategic initiatives speaks for itself and she will play a crucial role in our vision to be the market leader as we enter this dynamic phase in the healthcare sector.”
Karan Arora, Co-Founder of One Health Assist, added, “Divya’s proven track record of driving growth across diverse industries speaks volumes. As a forward-thinking healthcare ecosystem, One Health Assist will rapidly establish its market presence and Divya’s fresh perspective will be key to revolutionizing the healthcare ecosystem”
Speaking on her new role, Dixit said, “I’m excited to join One Health Assist at such an inflexion point for the healthcare sector. Leveraging my experience across industries and startups, I look forward to driving top-line initiatives that will further One Health Assist’s mission to revolutionize healthcare through digital transformation as well as driving incredible consumer experience. The brand is uniquely positioned to be an industry leader, and I’m eager to be a part of this growth curve.”