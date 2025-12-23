One Science Nutrition onboards Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador

One Science Nutrition has named actor Tiger Shroff as a brand ambassador, marking a collaboration focused on fitness supplements and sports nutrition.
As part of the collaboration, the brand has introduced limited-edition product bundles linked to the campaign. Shroff will also take part in initiatives aimed at raising awareness about nutrition and encouraging active lifestyles.
The association brings Shroff, known for his work in action films and fitness training, into its consumer outreach efforts around nutrition and active lifestyles. The brand operates in the fitness supplements segment, offering protein products and other nutrition aids aimed at people engaged in regular training.
Commenting on the partnership, Aman Vachher, CEO and co-founder of Muscle House India Pvt Ltd, which owns One Science Nutrition, said, "Welcoming Tiger Shroff to our family is a tremendous moment. His genuine dedication to fitness perfectly matches our brand's promise to provide authentic, premium supplements that support health and performance goals”.
Further commenting on the partnership, Aniket Vachher, Co-founder of Muscle House India Pvt Ltd, added, “We believe this partnership will greatly boost our mission to teach consumers about verified nutrition. It will set new standards for authenticity and inspire the next generation of fitness enthusiasts."
Tiger Shroff added, "I am excited to be a part of One Science Nutrition's campaign. The brand's commitment to providing authentic products and promoting a healthy lifestyle resonates deeply with me. Achieving holistic fitness and well-being is essential to enjoying life, and I applaud OSN's efforts to integrate these principles into everyday routines. I look forward to working together to foster a healthier and fitter India."