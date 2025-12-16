One Source secures corporate communications mandate for Bata India

Bata India has appointed integrated marketing consultancy One Source to manage its corporate communications, with a focus on leadership visibility and reputation management across key stakeholders.
The partnership is also expected to work on sharpening the brand’s corporate narrative and communicating its ongoing transformation.
Speaking about the partnership, Badri Beriwal, chief strategy and business development officer at Bata India, said, “Bata India is undergoing an exciting transformation across Product design, retail experience, and consumer engagement. As we expand our footprint and evolve our brand, strategic and consistent communication becomes vital. Our partnership with One Source will help us shape a cohesive corporate narrative and deepen engagement with the media, customers, and industry stakeholders.”
