Onetab appoints Judah Guber as VP of Strategy and Partnerships

Onetab, the Generative AI SaaS startup launched by Saket Dandotia and Alok Patil has today announced the appointment of Judah Guber as Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships.
Guber, who holds a track record of success and a wealth of experience of over 15 years, will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing Onetab's strategic initiatives and fostering key partnerships to drive the company's growth.
As Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, Guber will be responsible for spearheading Onetab's strategic planning, identifying new business opportunities, and forging meaningful partnerships that align with the company's vision and goals. Before this, he was VP of Marketing and Partnerships of NAM (National Arbitration and Mediation), a dispute resolution provider. He has also worked with and advised several successful SaaS platforms over this journey.
Speaking on his new role, Judah Guber, Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, Onetab said, "I am thrilled to be joining Onetab and look forward to contributing to the company's growth. We are living in exciting times, and this is a great opportunity for us to build something in the highly evolving AI and SaaS space. Onetab's commitment to innovation and its distinct approach to Generative AI in the SaaS landscape presents tremendous development prospects. I am excited to lead strategic initiatives and build partnerships that will propel Onetab to new heights."
Saket Dandotia, Founder, Onetab commented, “We believe in the power of innovation to alter the way teams collaborate at Onetab. The appointment of Judah comes at a time when we are looking to scale up efficiently and we can see a lot of potential with him on board which will help us direct Onetab in an upward manner. We all look forward to working cohesively and reinventing the future of Generative AI in SaaS models.”