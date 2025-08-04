Only Much Louder launches advertising vertical 'MO'

Only Much Louder (OML), the creative agency known for its work in shaping pop culture, has launched a new advertising agency called 'MO'. According to the agency, the new venture marks OML's entry into full-scale advertising with an emphasis on culturally driven ideas.
Speaking about the launch, Tusharr Kumar, CEO of OML, said, "We've always been in the business of shaping culture for more than 20 years. With MO, we’re bringing that same energy to the world of advertising. We believe brands should behave like creators, bold, entertaining, and relentlessly original. If it doesn’t come with heart, oddity, or edge, it’s not for us. We’re not just here to sell, we’re here to spark, shake up, and seriously shift the narrative."
According to the agency, it has already begun operations with its first official campaign for Canva India. MO is leading the company’s new campaign titled ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’, which is said to include 36 films as part of the mandate.