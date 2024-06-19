Open Strategy and Design appoints Samera Khan as Partner and Head of Digital Transformation

Open Strategy and Design announces the appointment of Samera Khan as Partner and Head of Digital Transformation. With nearly two decades of experience in marketing and advertising, Samera Khan brings unparalleled expertise and a distinguished track record to her new role.
Khan began her illustrious career in Kuwait and has since garnered a diverse portfolio of experience across India and the UAE. She has held key positions at agencies such as Dentsu Webchutney, Havas Creative, Ogilvy, and also as an independent consultant.
Her expertise includes business strategy, brand building, and revenue optimization, with a focus on product marketing, campaign management, and user-centric design. Khan has delivered award-winning solutions and campaigns across India, APAC, and MENA for brands including Vodafone, Red Bull, Flipkart, Airtel, Nestle, and Baxter Healthcare.
At Open Strategy and Design, Khan will spearhead digital transformation initiatives, focusing on integrating strategic insights, innovative design, and data-driven growth to elevate digital touchpoints for the company's clients. Her expertise will be pivotal in leveraging technology as a catalyst for growth and fostering long-term brand loyalty.
"We are delighted to welcome Samera to Open Strategy and Design,” said Asparsh Sinha, Managing Partner at Open Strategy and Design. “Her extensive experience and deep understanding of digital transformation will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and expand our offerings. Samera's leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our vision to build engaging digital touchpoints that reflect the brand’s core values, ensuring technology becomes a catalyst for growth and long-term loyalty."
Samera Khan, Partner and Head of Digital Transformation at Open Strategy and Design said, “I am thrilled to join Open Strategy and Design to drive innovation and digital excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to unlock new value for businesses through a brand-first lens that builds strategic growth powered by analytics and insights. Together, we will create impactful digital experiences that resonate with consumers and efficiently build revenue generation for our clients.