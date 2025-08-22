OpenAI confirms India entry with upcoming New Delhi office

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is set to open a corporate office in the capital city of India, New Delhi, in a few months, the company announced on Friday, as reported by Bloomberg.
According to media reports, the company, in an announcement, stated that opening an office in India reflects its support for the Indian government’s IndiaAI mission and commitment to partnering with the government to build AI for India, with India.
The company has reportedly begun hiring to expand its local team, it said in a statement. It posted three sales jobs in India and it could list more in the future, the reports noted.
OpenAI currently has only one employee in India, Pragya Misra, who leads public policy and partnerships in the country after joining the firm last year.
A bigger presence and more staff on the ground will help OpenAI ramp up partnerships with the government, businesses and developers in the country of 1.4 billion people. The company has committed to working with the federal government in its $1.2 billion IndiaAI Mission that seeks to build large and small language models for the region, as per media reports.
India is reportedly ChatGPT’s second-largest market by users. It launched its cheapest yet monthly plan at $4.60 just this week, targeting the nearly one billion internet users in the world's most populous nation.
According to reports, the company is expected to host its first developer day in India later this year.