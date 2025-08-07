OpenAI partners with U.S. Government to offer AI tools to federal employees

OpenAI is reportedly collaborating with the US government to make its frontier models available to federal employees. It noted that under the agreement, federal agencies can access OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise models for $1 for the next year. The company and the General Services Administration (GSA) announced the partnership on Wednesday.
In addition to access to ChatGPT Enterprise, the company is reportedly offering unlimited use of advanced models for an additional 60 days. Federal employees will also have access to a new government user community and tailored introductory training resources to get familiar with the platform's tools, the report stated.
In a statement issued by Altman which was mentioned in the report, he said that one of the best ways to make sure AI works for everyone is to put it in the hands of the people serving the country. They are proud to partner with the General Services Administration, delivering on President Trump’s AI Action Plan, to make ChatGPT available across the federal government, helping public servants deliver for the American people.
Government agencies have a large amount of data that might potentially be valuable for AI companies. Meanwhile, OpenAI claimed that ChatGPT will not use interactions with federal employees as training data. The reports noted that the US government departments are looking to modernize their operations and may see generative AI as a way to upgrade systems and improve efficiencies. According to the reports, agencies like the Defence Department are huge potential customers, too.