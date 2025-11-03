OpenAI elevates Pragya Mishra to Head of Strategy & Global Affairs

OpenAI has elevated Pragya Misra as Head of Strategy and Global Affairs, India, as the company expands its operations in one of its fastest-growing markets.
Misra, who joined OpenAI 18 months ago to lead Global Affairs for India, is now expected to oversee a broader mandate, shaping the company’s long-term India strategy across product development, policy, partnerships, and ecosystem growth.
Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, Misra said, “Eighteen months ago, I joined OpenAI to lead Global Affairs for India, believing deeply that India would shape the global AI landscape. I’m excited to now step into an expanded role as Head of Strategy & Global Affairs, India, helping drive a unified long-term India strategy across product, policy, partnerships, and ecosystem development.”
Misra said the company is deepening its focus beyond supporting the IndiaAI mission to making its frontier models more accessible and affordable. They are also working to build partnerships that promote inclusion, learning, and innovation, reflecting how technology can align with local ambition in India.
India has become a key market for the U.S.-based AI company, emerging as its second-largest user base with adoption of its conversational AI tools growing over three-fold year-on-year.
OpenAI has also registered a local entity and plans to open its first India office in New Delhi by the end of the year.