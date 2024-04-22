OpenAI onboards Pragya Misra as its first hire in India

OpenAI has hired Pragya Misra as its Head of Government Relations in India, as reported by Bloomberg. This comes amidst the General Lok Sabha elections, where AI regulations are under scrutiny.
With a background in public relations, Misra previously worked at Truecaller, focusing on policy challenges and messaging strategies. Prior to that, she served as Communications Manager at WhatsApp India.
Misra is expected to begin her role at OpenAI by the end of the month, indicating the organization's interest in navigating regulatory environments in India's AI landscape.