OpenAI names Raghav Gupta as Head of Education for India & APAC

OpenAI has appointed Raghav Gupta as the Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific, as announced on Monday.
Gupta is among the initial team members of the company’s first corporate office in India’s New Delhi.
Sharing the appointment in a post on LinkedIn, Gupta wrote, “Some milestones feel bigger than others. Today I’m starting a new chapter as Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific at OpenAI.”
Talking about the development, he further wrote, “We took an important first step today at our inaugural India Education Summit by launching the OpenAI Learning Accelerator.”
Gupta also shared the company’s plans to innovate research on AI and learning, distribute ChatGPT licenses to educational institutions through partnerships with institutions, including IIT Madras, AICTE and ARISE.
He continued, “This is just the beginning. Excited to start this new journey and connect with educators, students, and institutions interested in exploring how AI can positively shape the future of education.”
Gupta was with Coursera for 8 years, having joined the platform as Director - India and APAC in 2017 and later being elevated as Managing Director in 2019.