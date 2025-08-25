OpenAI appoints Sheeladitya Mohanty as marketing lead for India

OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker, has appointed Sheeladitya Mohanty as Marketing Lead for India. Mohanty is one of the initial team members after the company announced its corporate office in India on August 22.
Sharing it in a post on his LinkedIn, Mohanty wrote, “Excited to join OpenAI as the Marketing Lead for India and contribute to the mission of building AGI for the benefit of humanity.”
Before taking up his new role, Mohanty held senior marketing positions across the technology sector. At Meta, he worked for nearly eight years in India and the wider Asia-Pacific region, where he managed marketing for the Facebook app and later for Meta AI. His work included overseeing the company’s rebranding in India and leading initiatives such as the Fuel for India programme and the rollout of cross-app brand campaigns.
Prior to Meta, he worked at Microsoft in roles focused on app marketing, developer ecosystem growth, and partner management for cloud and mobility platforms. He began his career with Nokia, where he managed regional sales and marketing responsibilities across key markets in India.