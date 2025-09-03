OpenAI appoints Vijaye Raji as CTO for Application post Statsig aquisition

OpenAI has announced the acquisition of the product experimentation platform Statsig. Following the acquisition, Vijaye Raji, founder and CEO of the platform, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer of Applications within the company. In this position, he will be responsible for product engineering for ChatGPT and Codex, with his duties covering core systems and product lines, including infrastructure and Integrity. Raji will report to Fidji Simo, the CEO of Applications.
The company reportedly announced on Tuesday that it is buying the platform for $1.1 billion while creating new executive roles to bolster its applications division.
Speaking on the development, Raji, the incoming CTO, OpenAI, said, “Joining OpenAI as CTO of Applications is an extraordinary opportunity to bring my experience scaling consumer and enterprise products to a mission I deeply believe in: advancing AI in ways that are capable of solving hard problems, reliable, and truly beneficial to people everywhere. The journey with Statsig has been deeply gratifying, leading me to this moment and giving me conviction that we will continue helping teams ship better software every day.”
Commenting about Raji’s appointment, Simo, CEO of Applications, OpenAI, said, “Vijaye has a remarkable record of building new consumer and B2B products and systems at scale. He’s joining at a time when our models are opening entirely new ways to build, and his leadership will help turn that progress into safe applications that empower people with many new tools to improve their lives, help companies increase their impact and allow developers to build faster and better products.”
Post-acquisition, the platform will continue to operate independently from its Seattle office. It will continue to serve its existing customer base. All the platform employees will be offered positions at OpenAI.
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.