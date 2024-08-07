OpraahFx launches new division to support micro-influencers

OpraahFx, an Indian influencer marketing and talent management company, launched its new division, the Creator Accelerator Program (CAP). This initiative, conceived by OpraahFx founder Pranav Panpalia, is designed to identify and support the growing community of micro-influencers, accelerating their growth and helping them monetise their content.
The company manages some of India’s top influencers, and this program will offer aspiring creators a chance to connect with them closely and provide creative support to guide these micro-creators to develop more engaging content. This includes guidance on SEO, content optimization, and training in innovative growth strategies.
Under the mentorship program, the company has onboarded over 100 creators from various categories, including fashion, beauty, gaming, tech, fitness, travel, and food.
Pranav Panpalia, founder of OpraahFx, said, "We are excited to launch CAP and support the micro-creators who are the future of the digital landscape. This initiative showcases our dedication to nurturing the next generation of digital creators by equipping them with the necessary tools, resources, and mentorship. We aim to fast-track their growth by offering targeted support and resources and helping these creators thrive in the competitive influencer landscape.”
According to the recent EY report titled 'The State Of Influencer Marketing in India', 47% of brands preferred to drive influencer campaigns with micro and nano influencers due to the lower cost per reach. The growing demand for micro-influencers has unlocked new opportunities for brands to engage with their audiences in a more cost-effective manner and build awareness among the masses.
The program aims to maximise the potential and achieve greater visibility of the emerging creators and leverage storytelling to craft impactful campaigns that support brand goals.