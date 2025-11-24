Oracle India's Geetu Bhatnagar steps down as Head of Marketing

Oracle India’s Geetu Bhatnagar has stepped down as Head of Marketing after a decade into the role where she led marketing initiatives for cloud, data and AI offerings.
During her tenure, she oversaw marketing efforts for the company’s Data and AI cloud offerings and developed frameworks for ISV and partner marketing across Japan and the Asia Pacific region. She also managed global programmes and demand-generation initiatives through digital and immersive campaigns.
She had previously held senior roles across technology, consulting and enterprise marketing. Before joining the company in 2015, she served as a brand advisor in New Delhi, where she worked on strategic communication and public engagement initiatives.
She earlier spent nearly two years at Microsoft as Senior Director and Enterprise Marketing Lead, overseeing commercial marketing for enterprise, mid-market and public sector customers and leading product campaigns for Azure, Windows and Office 365.
Bhatnagar also worked with Hewlett-Packard for close to five years in public sector sales and solutions marketing, driving business growth and managing large integrated IT projects.
Prior to that, she held leadership and business development roles at Primera Networks, Compaq and Telstra, focusing on government, enterprise connectivity and market expansion. Her career began in the early 1990s at Autodoor Industries, where she handled sales and strategy for building automation systems.