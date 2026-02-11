Oracle adds role-based AI agents across marketing, sales and service teams

Oracle has announced role-based AI agents within its Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, aimed at supporting customer experience functions across marketing, sales and service.
The AI agents are built using Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications and are embedded within existing workflows. They are designed to analyse unified data, automate processes and provide predictive insights.
Commenting on the development, Chris Leone, Executive Vice President of Applications Development, Oracle, said, "Organisations are transforming slow, reactive sales, marketing, and service processes into proactive and intelligent workflows that deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale and drive revenue growth. The new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Applications help organisations grow customer relationships and lifetime value by delivering customer experiences that are driven by unified data from across multiple business processes.”
The AI agents run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and are prebuilt and integrated within Oracle Fusion Applications at no additional cost.
In marketing, the new agents include tools for program planning, campaign briefing and orchestration, buying group targeting, customer insights, audience analysis, copywriting and image selection. These agents are designed to assist with campaign planning, segmentation, content creation and asset management.
For sales teams, the firm introduced agents focused on contact insights, quote generation, renewals and territory management. These tools help analyse account information, generate quotes based on specified inputs, monitor contract health and identify risks and opportunities within sales territories.
In service operations, the AI agents include tools for start-of-day planning for field technicians, work order scheduling, customer self-service and attachment processing. These agents help with scheduling, issue resolution and extracting information from service-related documents.
In addition to the prebuilt agents, customers and partners can create and manage their own AI agents using AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, which supports building, testing and deploying AI agents across business functions.