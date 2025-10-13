Ormax Consultants revamps its brand naming division

Ormax Consultants has announced a refresh of its brand naming division, Ormax Cognito.
Established over two decades ago, the division has been involved in developing several brand names, including Globus, Fun Republic, Hathway, Zoop, Hungritos, and Taj Souk.
The company said the updated version of the division aims to align the naming process with the evolving dynamics of modern branding while maintaining a structured, research-driven approach.
The refreshed division is anchored around a five-step scientific framework designed to ensure that every name developed is not only creative but also strategically sound.
Speaking of the development, Vispy Doctor, Managing Director, Ormax Consultants, said, “Brand names are not just identifiers. They are carriers of meaning, the first mental handle consumers hold on to. A key element in building memory structures. Ironically, while names often get the least attention, they are what you actually own in the long run. Categories evolve. Identities modernise. But the name endures, it accrues meaning with every consumer interaction.”
He added, “Our belief is simple: the name is the product. It’s the one element that lives forever. In an age where brands are built at the intersection of meaning, memory, and markets, naming deserves the same rigor as strategy or design. Ormax Cognito ensures it gets exactly that.”