Ormax launches brand impact measurement tool Mpact

Ormax Media, the insights and consulting firm for the media and entertainment industry, has launched Ormax Mpact, a 'Brand Lift Measurement tool' designed to help marketers and advertisers evaluate and optimise the impact of their media campaigns, collaborations, and innovations.
With India’s media landscape becoming increasingly cluttered, measuring the effectiveness of advertising campaigns is more critical than ever. As per the firm's estimates, more than 8,000 major brand partnerships, sponsorships, and collaborations are executed by brands and media agencies in India every year, in areas like sports, reality shows, digital collaborations, newspaper jackets, in-content product placement, brand-integrated ads for films & shows, roadblocks on TV, OOH & BTL innovations, etc. The tool helps brands with data-driven insights to enhance their marketing ROI on such associations, by assessing the impact of both creative content and media platforms on key brand metrics.
Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media, commented of the tool, "We live in times when advertising is no longer restricted to traditional methods like a TV commercial or a print ad. Sponsorships, product integrations, influencer collaborations, branded content, etc. have emerged as new forms of advertising. This complexity demands that advertising effectiveness is measured with more precision than ever before, especially because unconventional forms of advertising come at a price premium. With Ormax Mpact, we are giving brands as well as platforms a structured, data-led approach to evaluate and refine their media strategies, ensuring that every campaign delivers maximum impact.”
The tool offers two approaches to isolate and measure the impact of a campaign, media innovation, or collaboration. In the Audience vs. Non-Audience approach, the tool measures the influence of the specific media platform (TV channel, digital platform, publication, etc.) on the brand metrics, by comparing those exposed to it with those who aren’t. In the Exposed vs. Control approach, the tool evaluates the impact of a specific creative (TV commercial, print ad, digital ad, etc.) on the brand metrics, by comparing viewers who have seen the ad with those who haven’t.
The tool is backed by Ormax Media’s understanding of media integrations and collaborations, built over 16 years of research & analytics in the Indian media industry. The tool will provide support to its users, for meaningful interpretation of research findings. The firm runs an online research panel of over 300,000 media consumers across 1,500+ towns in India, which will be used for Ormax Mpact projects, to enable campaign evaluations with quick turnaround times and cost-efficient solutions. A typical Ormax Mpact research is priced between ₹2.5 lac and ₹6.5 lac, depending on sample size of the research.
Speaking about the value proposition of Ormax Mpact, Keerat Grewal, Head, Business Development (TV, Streaming & Brands), Ormax Media said, “Ormax Mpact enables brands to quantify the effectiveness of their media spends, ranging from an IPL sponsorship to a Shark Tank collaboration, to an integration with a big film like Pushpa 2, to a TV campaign with new ad creatives. Equally, it enables platforms, like TV channels, print publications, AVOD & social media platforms, or radio stations, to build learning and case studies on the effectiveness of the sponsorships and innovations sold by them, helping them craft and monetize such initiatives better in subsequent opportunities”.