Ormax launches 'Ormax WhatNext' a brand advisory for founder-led businesses & MSMEs

Ormax Consultants, a consumer understanding and consulting firm, has launched a new division titled Ormax WhatNext. It is expected to aim at helping MSMEs and founder-led businesses identify growth opportunities, strengthen brand identity and navigate evolving market conditions.
Positioned as a brand and growth consulting vertical, Ormax WhatNext is expected to provide strategic support to the instinct-driven nature of promoter-led companies.
The division will operate under the leadership of Vispy Doctor, and will be backed by a multidisciplinary team to lead consumer behaviour, brand storytelling and category innovation.
Vispy Doctor, Chairman & Managing Director at Ormax Consultants Private Limited, said, “Ormax WhatNext came from a much-needed gap we identified in the Indian business ecosystem. While giant firms across sectors have levers to sustain growth, the founders and owners of MSMEs sometimes struggle to innovate or arrest decline despite having zeal. Our goal is to work closely with such promoters and appreciate the personal and instinctive nature of their businesses. We aim to bring in structure, strategy, and storytelling to complement that intuition, ensuring that their vision keeps pace with changing times.”
According to the company, the division has already begun engagements with a diverse mix of clients, including both legacy brands seeking transformation and startups working on disruptive, category-defining ideas.
Adnan Pocketwala, Growth Partner at Ormax WhatNext, added, “We have a ‘founder’s mindset’ ourselves, and it’s gone into creating Ormax WhatNext. We truly get someone who’s built a business with courage, conviction and a lot of hard work. Our role is to step in as thought partners. With a few, it could only be about making tactical adjustments when things hit a snag, while with others, it would be mapping out a bold new idea. ‘What Next?’ is a pivotal question that every founder inevitably faces at some point!”
The introduction of Ormax WhatNext is expected to allow the firm to expand its reach into new markets and segments.