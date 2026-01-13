Ormax Media launches Ormax StreamView to track OTT viewership in India

Ormax Media has launched Ormax StreamView, a syndicated product aimed at providing independent estimates of what audiences are watching on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in India.
The launch addresses the lack of a standardised measurement system for OTT viewership, with platforms following varying disclosure practices. The new product will offer weekly reports of the top 50 most-watched properties on OTT in India for the previous week, starting January 5, 2026, with reports released every Tuesday.
The service tracks long-form content across formats, including OTT originals, general entertainment, theatrical films, non-fiction, sports, and news, while excluding short-form content such as reels, shorts, songs, micro-dramas, and trailers. Coverage spans all Indian and international languages. A ‘view’ is defined as any individual who watched a property for at least 30 minutes in a week in India.
The measurement relies on a three-step hybrid research model, combining an OTT Viewership Tracker using online surveys, an in-house OTT panel logging daily consumption, and statistical projections based on Ormax’s OTT Audience Report. Currently, the methodology covers over 2,500 respondents per week, with plans to expand to 5,000 by mid-2026.
From April 2026, the firm plans to release target group-specific reports covering segments such as Connected TV users, male and female audiences, geographic cohorts, and media affluence categories.
Speaking about the launch of the product, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO at Ormax Media, said, “OTT is now a mainstream medium, but the industry lacks a consistent, independent view of what audiences are actually watching. Ormax StreamView is our attempt to bring clarity, comparability, and credibility to OTT viewership reporting in India, especially at a time when advertising is becoming central to the category”.
Keerat Grewal, Head of Business Development (Streaming, Television & Brands) at Ormax Media, added, “Our journey to track OTT viewership began in 2022, with a focus on original streaming content such as web series and direct-to-OTT films. Ormax StreamView is a significant step forward, with an integrated approach that reports viewership across all major OTT content types, from sports and GEC programming to OTT originals and theatrical films. Ormax StreamView will help platforms, content owners and creators, advertisers, and agencies make sharper decisions by providing a consistent, third-party view of what’s truly being watched on OTT in India, week after week.”