Ormax Media launches research product to track IPL 2026 ad effectiveness

Ormax Media has launched Ormax Trac20, a syndicated research product aimed at brands investing in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League.
The tool is designed to measure sponsorship and advertising effectiveness during the tournament. It includes a weekly ad tracking system to monitor sponsorship and advertising metrics, and a three-stage brand lift framework called Ormax Mpact that assesses impact before, during and after the season.
The product is based on a sample size of 16,500 respondents across its modules. The research is intended to help brands assess visibility, recall, consideration and comparative performance against other advertisers during the tournament.
The tool will provide weekly reports and mid-season analysis to allow brands to evaluate campaigns while the league is underway.
Commenting on the launch of the new tool, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ormax Media, said, “IPL is the biggest advertising stage in India, but it is also expensive and highly cluttered. Hence brands need more than visibility metrics to understand if their investments are delivering adequate value. Ormax Trac20 is going to be India’s largest research on ad and sponsorship effectiveness of all time. It will help IPL sponsors and advertisers measure better, benchmark smarter, and optimise faster.”
The research product is positioned for brands investing in franchise sponsorships, thematic associations and advertising across television and digital broadcasts of the IPL.