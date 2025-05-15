Ormax Media rolls out Pan-India edition of film tracking & forecasting tool

Ormax Media has introduced a Pan India version of its film tracking tool, Ormax Cinematix, expanding its coverage to theatrical releases across eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, and English-language Hollywood films. This version is designed for films released simultaneously in multiple languages and aims to offer a consolidated view of audience sentiment and box office expectations.
Initially launched in 2010 for Hindi films, the tool tracks campaign performance through weekly polling of theatre-going audiences, analysing indicators such as buzz, reach, and appeal. The company reports that its box office forecasts have shown varying accuracy across languages, typically ranging between 75% and 85% for opening day estimates.
Speaking about the launch of the Pan India version, Sanket Kulkarni, Head, Business Development (Theatrical) at Ormax Media, said, “With South Indian cinema seeing a significant surge in both scale and theatrical reach over the past few years, the need for a consolidated, data-driven tool that captures audience response across languages and markets has become critical. The Pan India version of Ormax Cinematix is a result of extensive research and data modelling, to ensure accurate language-wise forecasting of the first-day box office of films that release in upto five languages at the same time”.
The subscription-based tool is intended to support decision-making among producers, distributors, studios, and exhibitors by providing data to inform marketing strategies, distribution planning, and release scale. It also allows for comparison of campaign performance with past releases and genre-specific benchmarks.
Ormax Cinematix has been updated over time to reflect shifts in audience behaviour and industry trends, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent multi-language successes such as K.G.F, Pushpa, and Kantara have underscored the growing importance of Pan India releases. With this expanded version, the company is looking to work more closely with producers in South India to track performance across their multi-lingual theatrical releases.