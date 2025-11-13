Project Worldwide's OS Studios launches India operations

OS Studios, part of the Project Worldwide network, has officially launched operations in India with full-service offices in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai. The company aims to strengthen the quality of fan experiences in India’s growing gaming and entertainment market.
The India operations will be led by Nrupen Gutta, Strategic Partnerships and Creator Lead, and Yadush Bose, Director, Growth and Client Success. The company said it is already in discussions with several gaming and entertainment brands for upcoming projects.
The agency, known for its work with global brands such as Pokémon, Call of Duty, NBA, and Major League Soccer, said its India operations will address what it calls an ‘experience gap’ - the mismatch between growing brand investments in esports and the quality of live and digital fan experiences.
Through its proprietary ‘Fan Z Operating System,’ the company plans to offer end-to-end services covering strategy, broadcast and streaming, experiential marketing, and content production.
Speaking of the launch, John Higgins, CEO of OS Studios, said, "The passion of the Indian gaming community is undeniable, and it represents a massive opportunity for brands to build lifelong loyalty. We are fully committed to this market and are thrilled to launch OS Studios India. We are excited to bring our global 'Fan Z' playbook to India.”
The India launch is expected to leverage the production and experiential expertise of George P. Johnson India, another Project Worldwide agency.
Rasheed Sait, Chief Growth Officer, Project Worldwide, India/South Asia, said, "India is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing gaming markets in the world, but the fan experience has not kept pace with the investment. We are seeing major events with massive budgets fail on fundamental execution. This 'Experience Gap' is a huge disservice to both the brands and the passionate fans. OS Studios is here to fix that. We are not a traditional agency; we are audience experts who live and breathe gaming culture. We are here to bring the world-class, authentic experiences that Indian fans and brands deserve."