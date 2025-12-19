Oscars to stream on YouTube ending its five decades on TV

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and YouTube have signed a multi-year deal giving YouTube exclusive global rights to the Oscars, beginning with the 101st ceremony in 2029 and running through 2033.
Under the agreement, the Oscars, including red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, and Governors Ball access, will be available live and for free on YouTube worldwide, and to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States. The platform will offer closed captioning and audio tracks in multiple languages to reach a broader global audience.
The awards have been broadcast on ABC for nearly 50 years, a partnership dating back to the 1970s. The new deal allows ABC to air the ceremony only through 2028, the year of the 100th Oscars. Starting in 2029, the streaming platform will be the exclusive global home for the event. This makes the Oscars the first major U.S. award show, among the Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and Tonys, to fully leave broadcast television for streaming.
The move comes as viewership on ABC has declined over the past decade, falling from more than 40 million viewers in the early 2010s to under 20 million in recent years, despite a modest rebound after 2021. Analysts cited by The Hollywood Reporter expect YouTube TV to become the largest pay-TV service in the U.S. next year.
The partnership will also provide global access to other Academy events and programs on the Oscars YouTube channel, including the Governors Awards, Oscars Nominations Announcement, Student Academy Awards, Scientific and Technical Awards, Academy member and filmmaker interviews, podcasts, and film education programs.
Speaking about the development, Bill Kramer, CEO, Academy and Lynette Howell Taylor, President, Academy, said, “We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming. The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible, which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honoring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale.”
Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, added, “The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honouring excellence in storytelling and artistry. Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”
The Academy’s domestic broadcast partnership with Disney ABC and its international agreement with Disney’s Buena Vista International will continue through the 100th Oscars in 2028.