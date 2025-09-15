Oshea Herbals announces Nushrratt Bharuchha as brand ambassador

Oshea Herbals has appointed Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuchha as its new brand ambassador. The announcement marks the company’s latest move to strengthen its visibility in the personal care segment.
The brand is expected to launch a series of integrated campaigns spanning television, print, digital platforms, and on-ground activations, featuring Bharuchha as the new brand ambassador.
Speaking about the association, Jeetendra Kumar Kundalia, CEO & Managing Director of Oshea Herbals, said, “At Oshea Herbals, our philosophy has always been simple: beauty should feel honest, safe, and close to nature. Nushrratt reflects this idea beautifully. She is modern, relatable, and inspires confidence in being real, which are qualities that mirror what Oshea Herbals stands for. With her joining our journey, we see an opportunity to spark a deeper connection with consumers who, like us, believe that natural beauty, when nurtured with care and responsibility, becomes truly timeless.”
Yash Kundalia, Co-Founder of Oshea Herbals, added, “At Oshea Herbals, we’ve always believed that true beauty is about authenticity and confidence. Nushrratt perfectly represents these values and brings a fresh, modern voice to our brand. Her energy and connection with the present generation will help us tell the Oshea story in a way that inspires more people to choose beauty that feels natural, safe, and real.”
On her association with the brand,Bharuchhasaid, “I’m thrilled to join the Oshea Herbals family. I’ve always admired how the brand formulates the power of nature into these wonderful products. What resonates with me most is their philosophy of keeping things simple and real, which makes this partnership feel so genuine. For me, it’s not just about skincare, it’s about embracing who you are, and Oshea reflects that beautifully.”