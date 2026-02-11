Ottoman bags branding mandate for Loud Mouth

Ottoman, the branding and creative design studio within the Black Cab Agency Network, has been appointed branding partner for Loud Mouth, a delivery-first lifestyle food brand from Food Matters Group.
Loud Mouth has been launched by Jay Yousuf and Gauri Devidayal, and was conceived and creatively led by Alya Vachani. The brand comes from the same group behind The Table, but is positioned differently.
The agency’s mandate includes brand strategy, positioning, visual identity, packaging, creative direction, kiosk design, merchandising and the brand’s website.
Speaking about the collaboration, Imran Udaipurwala, co-founder and Creative Director, Ottoman, said, “Loud Mouth was never a food-first brief. It was about identity, attitude, and community. The food works because the people behind it know what they’re doing. Our job was to build a brand that could carry that confidence without overexplaining itself.”
Reflecting on the brand’s origin, Alya Vachani said, “I lived on bowls and wraps in New York. They were quick, filling, and flavour-packed, the kind of food that fit seamlessly into a busy day. I wanted to be able to do the same here. Loud Mouth isn’t just something you order; it’s something that fits into your day. It’s the lunch you eat between work calls, the post-workout meal when you don’t want to think, and the comfort food you eat in bed while watching your favourite show. We turned to Ottoman to help package our product and give the brand the voice we wanted it to speak.”
Commenting on the partnership, Aayush Bansal, co-founder of Black Cab, said, “This project is a good example of how strong brands today are built. You start with a point of view, a personality, and a community. Everything else follows. Ottoman’s work helped ground that thinking into a clear, scalable brand foundation.”
The brand will operate primarily as a delivery-first brand, with presence across digital and physical touchpoints.