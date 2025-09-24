Own Your Body onboards Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Own Your Body (OYB), a nutraceutical company, has announced actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador.
Roshan will feature in the brand’s campaigns and digital initiatives, representing its range of wellness supplements.
Announcing the association, Rama Krishna Reddy, Co-founder and CEO of OYB, said, “Consumers today are more conscious than ever, but often face nutraceutical products that lack transparency or consistency. At OYB, we are filling this gap with safe, natural, and science-backed solutions. Hrithik was the natural choice for us; his discipline, balanced lifestyle, and mass appeal resonate strongly with our mission. His presence will inspire millions to take ownership of their wellness journey.”
Speaking on the partnership, Hrithik Roshan said, “Health, for me, has always been about balance, discipline, and making small, right choices every day. That’s why I connected with Own Your Body, a brand that keeps wellness simple and effective. Together, we want to inspire people to focus on what they put into their bodies as the first step towards real fitness.”
The company said it plans to launch digital-first campaigns with Roshan and expand into new wellness categories in the coming months.