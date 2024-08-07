Oxemberg onboards Rana Daggubati as brand ambassador

Oxemberg has announced the onboarding of Rana Daggubati as the face of the brand marking a milestone in the brand's journey to refurbish its presence in the ready-to-wear apparel segment. Additionally, with the actor on board, Oxemberg aims to connect with the young fashion-conscious audience of today.
"We're extremely thrilled to welcome Rana Daggubati as the face of Oxemberg," expresses Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director of Siyaram's. "Signing Rana was a natural choice. His persona goes beyond star power; he embodies the energy, style, and confidence that define the Oxemberg tribe and resonate with the youth, among whom Rana is idolized for his style and personality. We're thrilled to embark on this fashionable journey with him."
Daniel, Senior Vice President of Oxemberg, added, "Oxemberg’s collections strike a fine balance between professional and personal styles of expression for men. With Rana Daggubati as the face of the brand, we look forward to making Oxemberg the preferred brand of the youth."
Rana Daggubati, Actor-Producer, shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I am honoured to be the face of Oxemberg, one of the most trusted fashion brands in India, renowned for its high fashion, innovation, and commitment to unmatched quality. The brand's focus on comfort, confidence, and helping men express their true selves resonates deeply with me. It’s a privilege to be the face of a brand that reflects my style and values, and I look forward to an exciting journey with Oxemberg."