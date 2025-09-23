Oxpecker ropes in Washington Sundar as brand ambassador

Indian homegrown activewear and athleisure brand Oxpecker has appointed Indian international cricketer Washington Sundar as its brand ambassador.
The partnership marks the brand’s entry into athlete-led endorsements as it looks to strengthen its presence in the sports and lifestyle category. Sundar, known for his all-round performances with the Indian cricket team, will feature in Oxpecker’s upcoming campaigns built around its 'Show Up' messaging.
“What excites me most is seeing a young entrepreneur identify a real gap in the market and build an activewear and athleisure brand that’s stylish, functional, and uncompromising on performance. I believe Oxpecker has the potential to give India a much-needed wake-up call and inspire people to show up every day with confidence, in comfort and style,” said Washington Sundar, Indian International cricketer and Oxpecker’s first brand ambassador.
“The Indian activewear market has long had a gap, consumers either compromise on quality with budget options or overspend on international brands. With Oxpecker, we bridge that gap with a product range that delivers performance and affordability. Beyond the products, it’s a wake-up call for every Indian to show up every day, fully equipped with Oxpecker gear that’s smart on style, performance, and value. Washington Sundar, consistent both on and off the field, perfectly embodies the spirit of Oxpecker, elevating our presence with authenticity and credibility,” said Dev Raval, Founder, Oxpecker.