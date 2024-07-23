Pallavi Patil rejoins Madison Media as VP - Insights & Strategy

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, has announced the return of Pallavi Patil as Vice President – Insights & Strategy. In her new role, Pallavi will report to Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media & OOH.
With over 19 years of experience in data science, insights, and strategic planning, Patil brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. She previously spent six years at Madison and has also worked with leading companies such as Kinetic Worldwide, Nielsen, and Kantar TNS. Before rejoining Madison, Pallavi was associated with Dentsu – Posterscope. Her impressive portfolio includes handling renowned brands like Heinz, UTI Mutual Fund, Citibank, Vodafone Idea, MTS, Cadbury, Tata Motors, Audi, Levi’s, Samsung, Diageo and Google.
Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Pallavi back to the Madison family. Her extensive experience and strategic expertise will be instrumental in driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients."
Pallavi Patil, VP – Insights & Strategy, remarked, "I am excited to rejoin Madison Media and look forward to contributing to our clients' growth and success through data-driven strategies and insights. It feels wonderful to be back and collaborate with such a talented and dedicated team.