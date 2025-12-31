Pallavi Singh exits Vida World

Pallavi Singh has exited Vida World, where she most recently served as Head of Customer Experience and Revenue. She joined the firm in April 2022 and spent nearly four years in the role.
Details about her next professional move have not been disclosed.
At Vida World, Singh was involved in building customer-led frameworks and digital services aimed at supporting the brand's electric vehicle platform and revenue strategy.
Before joining Vida, Singh was Marketing Director at BMW India. In that role, she oversaw marketing and digital campaigns, including the launch of an online sales platform and multiple product lines across luxury and entry-level segments.
Earlier, Singh was part of the founding leadership team at MG Motor India, where she served as the Founding Chief Marketing Officer and helped establish the brand in the Indian market. She also spent more than seven years at Harley-Davidson India, including nearly four years as director of marketing, where she led integrated marketing and community-focused initiatives.
Singh began her career in marketing roles at India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd..