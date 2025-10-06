Pantaloons names Samantha Ruth Prabhu as brand ambassador

Pantaloons has named actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as its first brand ambassador. The brand also unveiled its festive campaign, ‘Spark Your Imagination’, featuring the actor to mark its association. It is expected to run across television, digital platforms, social media, and in-store experiences.
Speaking on the brand’s association with the actor and the campaign launch, Sangeeta Tanwani, Chief Executive Officer of Pantaloons and OWND!, said, “Spark Your Imagination is more than a festive campaign; it’s the start of a new chapter for Pantaloons. Fashion today is about creativity, play, and personal expression, and we want to inspire every shopper to see themselves as a creator. Samantha Ruth Prabhu embodies exactly that spirit; she is confident, versatile, and unafraid to experiment. With her, Pantaloons is ready to celebrate a modern India that doesn’t just wear fashion, but creates its next standout look.”
Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on her association, saying, “Fashion to me is a form of self-expression and Pantaloons aligns perfectly with that belief. ‘Spark Your Imagination’ reflects what I truly believe fashion should be: bold, personal, and inspiring. The brand celebrates confidence, versatility, and creativity, values I deeply connect with. I am delighted to partner with Pantaloons to inspire modern India to create its own unique style journeys.”