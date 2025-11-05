Paradeep Phosphates Limited names Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador

Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL) has appointed cricketer Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador across its product portfolio.
The partnership aims to highlight shared values of trust, discipline, and reliability, reflecting both Dravid’s persona and PPL’s long-standing relationship with India’s farmers.
The association marks the launch of two nationwide campaigns – ‘Kheti ka Game Changer’ for Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti Nano DAP and ‘NPK and Organic Fertilizers ki Winning Team’. Using cricket analogies, the campaigns draw parallels between Dravid’s mentorship on the field and a farmer’s role in nurturing crops.
The campaigns will run across television, digital, and print platforms, focusing on educating farmers about sustainable and innovative farming practices.
Suresh Krishnan, Managing Director & CEO of PPL, said, “We are pleased to welcome Rahul Dravid to the PPL family. His unwavering integrity, dedication and consistency truly reflect the values we uphold at PPL, making him a perfect representative for the brand. Rahul embodies the principles we bring to farming - trust, consistency, and an evidence-led approach. Just as he has guided teams to success through patience and strategy, our products - from Nano fertilisers to balanced nutrient solutions are designed to help farmers achieve better yields and adopt sustainable practices. Together, we aim to empower every farmer to become a ‘game changer’ in their own field, helping them achieve not just higher yields but winning outcomes, season after season.”
Rahul Dravid said, “I’m delighted to partner with Paradeep Phosphates, an organization deeply committed to advancing Indian agriculture. Farmers and sportspersons share a similar mindset, as both rely on patience, timing, and the right support systems to succeed. I’m proud to work with PPL to help farmers make practical choices and to be part of an initiative that empowers our farming community”.
Madan Pandey, MD & CEO of ZFHL, said, “We are pursuing a long-term goal for sustainable farming and the development of Nano products, in collaboration with TERI, is a step towards that end. Our association with Rahul Dravid will help in giving the required fillip to the nano fertilisers”
Harshdeep Singh, President & CCO of PPL, added, “While PPL has been pursuing the goal of balanced fertilisation through a number of farmer-connect and channel partner engagement programs, our association with Rahul Dravid, who is known as Mr Dependable, fits in well with PPL’s reputation in the market. We are expecting the campaigns to create awareness among large number of farmers and reap positive results for the company”.