Parinda Singh appointed Head of Marketing for SPNI's Hindi movie cluster & Sony Marathi

Sony Pictures Network India has appointed Parinda Singh as the new Head of Marketing for its Hindi movies cluster and Sony Marathi. Singh, who shared the news on LinkedIn, expressed her readiness to leverage her extensive experience in sectors such as fintech, OTT platforms, and digital native brands to drive growth and create a lasting impact in her new role.
With over two decades of experience in marketing, Singh has held leadership positions at major media and entertainment companies. Prior to joining Sony Pictures Network, she served as the marketing head for Star Utsav at Star TV Network and as vice president of marketing at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. Singh has also worked as a consultant for Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. and Amazon Prime Video.
Throughout her career, Singh has contributed to organisations such as Zoom TV, Lowe Lintas, Mudra Communications, and FCB Ulka. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business/commerce and an MBA in marketing and brand communications.
Singh is known for her experience in building brands and businesses, with a particular focus on consumer insights and market knowledge. Specialising in content marketing for over 14 years, she has worked across multiple sectors, including media and entertainment, food, fintech, and OTT platforms.