Parker awards social media mandate to Buffalo Soldiers

Buffalo Soldiers has bagged the social media advertising and engagement mandate for Parker in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Delhi-NCR headquarters.
As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on further building Parker’s digital presence in India and concentrate on growing the social media base by implementing an aggressive digital growth strategy. It will also focus on various marketing opportunities for Parker on social media.
"Buffalo Soldiers only works with marquee brands or brands that aspire to be part of daily conversations. It doesn't get more marquee or iconic than Parker. We are honoured and excited to work together with Parker," said Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers.
Bhaskar Basu, COO, of Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., said: "We have chosen to collaborate with Buffalo Soldiers due to their forward-thinking approach in the digital realm, which aligns with our vision for Parker. Parker is an iconic brand globally and in India, renowned for its exquisite and wide range of writing instruments, combining rich legacy and timeless elegance with an unmatched writing experience. Digital engagement is a key strategy for us, with many current and future Parker enthusiasts using the medium to form their brand choices and impressions.”
“Together with Buffalo Soldiers, we wish to strengthen Parker’s social media presence and introduce innovative concepts online as well for other media in the near future. Our digital engagement strategy will target both current Parker patrons and as well as a new young and aspiring audience online," Basu added.
Buffalo Soldiers will be handling strategic content, design, and performance management across all social media channels for the Parker brand. Going forward, the agency has been engaged in developing new creative communication for the Parker brand as well. The agency will work closely with Parker’s in-house team on social media management, organic growth for the brand’s social media presence, and performance marketing strategy.