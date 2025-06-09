Partha Sinha joins McKinsey as Senior Advisor following exit from BCCL

Partha Sinha, a seasoned media and marketing executive, has joined McKinsey & Company as a senior advisor in its consumer practice, following his departure from Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL). In his new role, Sinha will advise the firm’s global clientele, drawing on decades of experience in publishing, advertising, and financial services.
Sinha’s move to the global consulting firm comes shortly after his exit from BCCL, where he served as President and Chief Brand Officer. His notice period concluded last month.
Alongside his advisory role at McKinsey, Sinha is launching an independent venture, ABLTY Advisory, which will offer strategic consultancy in business and branding.
Sinha was promoted to Chief Brand Officer at BCCL in July 2024, following a successful term as President-Response, the company’s advertising revenue arm. In the expanded role, he oversaw brand strategy for key publications including The Times of India, The Economic Times, and Times Internet, in addition to a portfolio of regional titles.
During his tenure, BCCL appointed Surinder Chawla, the former managing director and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, as President and Head of Response.
Prior to his tenure at BCCL, Sinha held leadership roles across advertising agencies and financial institutions, including Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, McCann, and Citibank. He began his career as a nuclear engineer before transitioning into banking and later, the advertising and media industry.