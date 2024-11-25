Patanjali Ayurved increases ad spends by 9.28% to ₹422.33 crore in FY24

Patanjali Ayurved has reported a 23.15% rise in its total income, reaching ₹9,335.32 crore for FY 2024, according to documents from the Registrar of Companies. However, its revenue from operations declined by 14.25% to ₹6,460.03 crore, primarily due to the transfer of its food business to Patanjali Foods in July 2022. Notably, the company’s other income surged to ₹2,875.29 crore, compared to ₹46.18 crore in FY 2023.
The FMCG brand also posted a significant increase in its profit, rising to ₹2,901.10 crore from ₹578.44 crore in the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, Patanjali Foods, which now oversees the food business, saw a drop in profit from ₹886.44 crore in FY 2023 to ₹765.15 crore in FY 2024, despite recording a revenue of ₹31,721 crore.
Patanjali Ayurved’s advertising spends increased by 9.28%, amounting to ₹422.33 crore in FY 2024. Additionally, the company made headlines with the approval of a ₹1,100 crore acquisition by Patanjali Foods for Patanjali Ayurved’s home and personal care business. In a related move, Patanjali Foods launched a two-day offer for stakeholders, reducing its total stake by around 7% to meet public shareholding requirements.